Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.11.2019 | 4:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Mumbai Saga: Mahesh Manjrekar to play Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is currently directing gangster drama, Mumbai Saga which stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the leading roles. It was recently revealed that Jackie Shroff had to quit the project since he didn’t have any dates and was busy with another project. Then, actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar stepped in and now we know what role he will be playing in the film.

Mumbai Saga: Mahesh Manjrekar to play Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray?

If the reports are anything to go by, Mahesh Manjrekar will essay the role of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. The role was to be played by Jackie but since he left the project, it has now gone to Manjrekar. Since the project is set in the late 80-90s era of Mumbai, it remains to be seen how the story will unfold.

Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Set in the 1980s-1990s period, it stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte. It is set for 2020 release.

ALSO READ: Leader of local political party disrupts shoot of Mumbai Saga; director Sanjay Gupta tweets about the incident

More Pages: Mumbai Saga Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Panipat: "It was a wonderful experience to…

Supreme Court says no coercive action will…

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about actors…

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker urges people to…

Bhumi’s social media campaign, 'Vedika’s…

Here’s what Bobby Deol thinks about son…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification