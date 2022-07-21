Sushmita Sen is currently in news after former BCCI member and businessman Lalit Modi announced his relationship with the actress. His announcement was followed by a series of memes and accusations directed towards the former beauty queen where she was trolled and called a ‘gold digger’. While Vikram Bhatt came out in support of the actress, his brother Mahesh Bhatt spoke about his romance with the actress, when the filmmaker was reportedly dating her during the shoot of Dastak.

Mahesh Bhatt reveals that Sushmita Sen fell in love with Vikram Bhatt in Seychelles

Sushmita Sen and the Bhatts have a long professional relationship. Speaking about being a witness to their romance Mahesh Bhatt recently revealed details about Vikram Bhatt and Sushmita Sen adding that it kicked off in Seychelles. He was quoted in an ETimes report saying, “I gave her an idea of Dastak and she instantly said yes. And the rest was history. But during the making of Dastak, Vikram's romance with Sushmita started in Seychelles. Vikram was my right hand and used to be at the forefront, doing most of my work. So, he used to interact with her more vigorously. That's how the romance began.”

On the other hand, the filmmaker was also all praises for the former beauty queen as he appreciated her of boldly living her life on her own terms in this world where people often live their life as per others’ rules. Calling her an ‘unusual’ girl, Mahesh went on to add, “She was very warm and unusual by the standards of the film industry because she did not have the attributes that a normal film heroine has."

“What I salute her for is that she has lived her life on her own terms. She has the guts to live on her own dictates. My personal belief is that we must in the second decade of the 21st century give human beings the right to live life on their own terms. And also if you don't want somebody else to impose his or her own views and beliefs on you and let you live your life then you must also not do the same to somebody else. I think she has always been a person who has followed her heart and lived her life on her own terms,” he concluded.

