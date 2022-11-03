Diplo, Madeon, Zhu, Japanese Breakfast, Wombats and Alec Benjamin are among other artists to perform at Lollapalooza India 2023.

Lollapalooza India 2023 has finally announced the star-studded line up for the inaugural edition of the music festival.

Lollapalooza India 2023 announces artist lineup: Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, Jackson Wang, Cigarettes After Sex and more to perform

Rock bands Imagine Dragons and The Strokes are set to headline the first Indian edition of Lollapalooza in January 2023 making their India debut alongside others. The lineup features a mix of Indian and international acts. 40 acts are expected to be performed to an audience of nearly 60,000 people in Mumbai.

Other international names in the lineup for Lollapalooza India include rock bands Greta Van Fleet and The Wombats; singer and K-pop group Got7 member Jackson Wang; pop artists Alec Benjamin, Chelsea Cutler, Japanese Breakfast and Raveena; dream-pop group Cigarettes After Sex; and electronic music producers Apashe, Diplo, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Madeon and Zhu.

Farrell’s Kind Heaven Orchestra will also play the event as he told Forbes in September. Among the Indian acts are Indo-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon, rapper Divine and singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, rock band The Yellow Diary and metal group Bloodywood.

The lineup also includes electronic artists like Sandunes, Kumail, hip-hop beatsmith Parimal Shais, singer-songwriter Kavya, indie rock band The F16s, nu-disco/funk act Madboy/Mink, post-rock act Aswekeepsearching, singer-songwriters Tejas, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Mali, Pune band Easy Wanderlings and more.

THE MOMENT WE'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR! 40 artists across a wide variety of sounds, styles & eras. This is Lollapalooza India 2023! Tickets out now on ????????????.????????????????????????????????????????.???????????? pic.twitter.com/mBH54XwwBK — Lollapalooza India (@LollaIndia) November 3, 2022

The music festival, which will take place at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 28-29, will mark the Asia debut of Lollapalooza. The festival is promoted and co-produced by Indian ticketing platform and entertainment company BookMyShow, along with global producers Perry Farrell and C3 Presents, which is owned by Live Nation.

