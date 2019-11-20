Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has raised his concern over Delhi’s air pollution. The actor runs the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation which raises awareness over environmental issues.

Leonardo DiCaprio took to Instagram to share a photo of people protesting at India Gate. The ongoing protests demand the government to pay attention to the growing pollution. He wrote, “Over 1500 citizens gathered in at India Gate, in New Delhi, to demand immediate action on the cities hazardous pollution levels. According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution in India is estimated to kill about 1.5 million people every year; these statistics make air pollution the fifth-largest killer in India.”

Leonardo further wrote, “People of all ages joined the demonstration, which succeeded to directly trigger action for Indian citizens: 1. The Indian Prime Minister’s office set up a special panel to address the issue, within a few hours of the protest. The panel is due to report on the issue within 2 weeks. 2. The Supreme Court of India asked the Central Government and respective state governments to fix the crop and waste burning issue of Delhi within a week. 3. The Centre accepted that the Green Fund will be used to combat toxic air pollution. 4. The Indian Prime Minister asked the Agriculture Ministry to distribute equipment urgently so that crop burning is no longer necessary.”

Many celebrities have raised their concern over the pollution in Delhi. Priyanka Chopra was recently in Delhi to shoot Netflix movie The White Tiger. She was seen wearing a mask and even took to social media to talk about the issue.