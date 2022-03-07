Lee Jung Jae, who portrayed the lead role of Seong Gi Hun in the South Korean sensational hit Squid Game, has earned another award in his name at Independent Spirit Awards 2022, held in Santa Monica, California.

Lee Jung Jae wins Best Male Performance for Squid Game at Independent Spirit Awards 2022

On March 6, Lee Jung Jae won the award for Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards. The actor triumphed over fellow nominees Olly Alexander (It’s a Sin), Michael Greyeyes (Rutherford Falls), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), and Ashley Thomas (THEM: Covenant).

"Thank you for giving me this meaningful award and loving 'Squid Game. I thank the 'Squid Game' team, Netflix, and all viewers," he said in a video. "What you are all curious about the most is when season 2 [of Squid Game] will come out," he added hinting about working on the second season of Netflix's most successful series. "Hang on for a bit."

Lee Jung Jae took home Best Actor Award for the second consecutive week following the one from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) last week. The 49-year-old actor created history at the SAG Awards by becoming the first Korean actor ever to win Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series.

