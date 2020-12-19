Bollywood Hungama

Kriti Sanon tests negative for COVID-19; thanks BMC officials and medical staff

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon who had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks back has now tested negative. She took to Twitter to inform about the same and thanked BMC officials and doctors for all the help.

Kriti Sanon tests negative for COVID-19; thanks BMC officials and medical staff

Taking to Twitter, Kriti wrote, "Happy to inform everyone that i have finally tested Negative for COVID-19! A big thank you to @mybmc officials, respected Assistant commissioner @mybmcwardKW Mr. Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help & assistance.Folded hands
And thank you all for the warm wishes and the love."


Kriti had tested positive after she returned to Mumbai after wrapping up a schedule of her upcoming film with Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh. On the work front, she will next be seen in the film Mimi.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon watches Raabta featuring her and Sushant Singh Rajput while in quarantine 

