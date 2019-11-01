Kriti Sanon is currently on cloud 9 with the success of her lastest release, Housefull 4. While the fans are gushing over her performance in the movie, she has already started prepping for her next project. The actress has had quite a year with the line-up of releases including Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, and Housefull 4. There are also reports of her doing a cameo in Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh.

She has now already started her prep for Mimi and took to her Instagram to share how emotionally attached she is to this project. Truly one of a kind, Mimi revolves around surrogacy and is based on a Marathi film titled, Mala Aai Vhaaychya. Producer Dinesh Vijan has brought back the partial team of Luka Chuppi as the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi who played a pivotal role in the rom-com.

Kriti took to her Instagram to share a picture with the caption, “The most beautiful script i’ve read so far.. and probably one of my most special ones ???? MIMI starts today!! ???? ???? ???? Pray that this journey is as spectacular as i dream of it to be.. need blessings!! Pray for me guys.. Lets make a great film @laxman.utekar sir! ???? @maddockfilms #Dinoo (Based on Mala Aai Vhaychay- written & directed by Samruddhi Porey)”.

Mimi will be directed by Laxman Utekar and is surely going to be one of the most emotionally moving projects Kriti Sanon has ever worked on.

