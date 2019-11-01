Bollywood Hungama

Main Khiladi Tu Anari producer and Venus Records & Tapes owner Champak Jain passes away due to brain hemorrhage

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Film producer Champak Jain, who was the owner of the music company Venus Records and Tapes, passed away on Thursday, October 31. The producer died of brain hemorrhage on Thursday night.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari producer and Venus Records & Tapes owner Champak Jain passes away due to brain hemorrhage

Many celebrities took to Twitter to offer condolences to the film producer’s family. “Really sad to know about the sudden demise of Champak Jain ji. He was such a noble soul. Had such fond memories of him. My condolences to the entire Venus family, Rattan Jain ji, Ganesh Jain ji. RIP Champak ji,” tweeted Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

Besides being the owner of Venus company, Champak Jain had also produced many films like 1994 blockbuster Main Khiladi Tu Anari, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, and Josh, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

