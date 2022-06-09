South Korean actress Han Ye Ri, who was last seen in Academy Award nominated Minari, is now married! The actress reportedly exchanged marriage vows with a non-celebrity earlier this year.

Minari actress Han Ye Ri secretly tied the knot to a non-celebrity earlier this year

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on June 9, her agency Saram Entertainment released an official statement announcing the news. “Hello. This is Saram Entertainment. We are informing you of the good news we have regarding our agency’s actress Han Ye Ri,” the statement began.

“Actress Han Ye Ri, who has met a special person, exchanged marriage vows based on deep trust and affection,” the statement continued. “At the beginning of this year, taking into account the difficult current state, the two had a simple meal that served as a meeting between the families of the bride and groom in a location in Seoul, and they vowed to be lifelong companions without a separate wedding ceremony.”

The statement further read, “We ask for your understanding that we were not able to deliver the news beforehand. Furthermore, as actress Han Ye Ri’s spouse is a non-celebrity, we respectfully request that you please refrain from having excessive interest in his personal information.”

Concluding the statement, the agency wrote, “Actress Han Ye Ri will continue to repay [fans] with good acting as an actress, so please show lots of interest and support. Please congratulate and send many blessings for the couple’s new start.”

Meanwhile, Han Ye Ri is well known for her role in the indie film Minari. She also starred in K-dramas like My Unfamiliar Family, Hometown and did a cameo as a patient in the series Doom at Your Service starring Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk last year.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video announces premiere of two Academy-Award nominees Minari and Another Round

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.