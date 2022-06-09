comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.06.2022 | 4:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Samrat Prithviraj Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Jugjugg Jeeyo Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

Minari actress Han Ye Ri secretly tied the knot to a non-celebrity earlier this year

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean actress Han Ye Ri, who was last seen in Academy Award nominated Minari, is now married! The actress reportedly exchanged marriage vows with a non-celebrity earlier this year.

Minari actress Han Ye Ri secretly tied the knot to a non-celebrity earlier this year

Minari actress Han Ye Ri secretly tied the knot to a non-celebrity earlier this year

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on June 9, her agency Saram Entertainment released an official statement announcing the news. “Hello. This is Saram Entertainment. We are informing you of the good news we have regarding our agency’s actress Han Ye Ri,” the statement began.

“Actress Han Ye Ri, who has met a special person, exchanged marriage vows based on deep trust and affection,” the statement continued. “At the beginning of this year, taking into account the difficult current state, the two had a simple meal that served as a meeting between the families of the bride and groom in a location in Seoul, and they vowed to be lifelong companions without a separate wedding ceremony.”

The statement further read, “We ask for your understanding that we were not able to deliver the news beforehand. Furthermore, as actress Han Ye Ri’s spouse is a non-celebrity, we respectfully request that you please refrain from having excessive interest in his personal information.”

Concluding the statement, the agency wrote, “Actress Han Ye Ri will continue to repay [fans] with good acting as an actress, so please show lots of interest and support. Please congratulate and send many blessings for the couple’s new start.”

Meanwhile, Han Ye Ri is well known for her role in the indie film Minari. She also starred in K-dramas like My Unfamiliar Family, Hometown and did a cameo as a patient in the series Doom at Your Service starring Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk last year.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video announces premiere of two Academy-Award nominees Minari and Another Round

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rebel Moon: Anthony Hopkins joins Zack…

Mahima Chaudhry breaks down while narrating…

Harvey Weinstein charged with two counts of…

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Janhvi…

Disha Vakani will not be Daya anymore; new…

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannnat Zubair…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification