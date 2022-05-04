“Too much, too long, too tired.” This is how a friend of Karan Johar sums up the reasons for the end of his very popular chat show Koffee With Karan. Apparently, Karan was under a lot of pressure to revive the popular talk show for another season on Star. But he decided against it.

Says the friend, “I think the next season was going to be the last. Karan had already started curating his list of guests. Then he realized that the guests were either repeats or not interesting enough. How many times can he call Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan?”

The plan was to start the next season with either of the two big newly married celebrity couples Ranbir-Alia or Katrina-Vicky Kaushal. Apparently, this did not work out, as the grooms were reluctant to be hauled over the coals so soon after the wedding.

Says the friend, “A sense of sameness was creeping in. Karan wanted to end Koffee With Karan while it was still the crackling entertainment that it is known to be.”

There was also the time factor. Karan feels the show takes up too much of his time. Right now he is immersed in directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and then he wants to move on to his next directorial, the ambitious costume drama Takht which stars almost everyone who has been on Koffee With Karan.

So it’s goodbye to Koffee With Karan for now. Although with Karan, you can never say never again. Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna!

