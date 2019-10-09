Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani‘s official Twitter account has been hacked. The actress took to her Instagram handle to inform her followers that her Twitter account has been hacked. In a series of Instagram stories, Kiara urged her fans and followers to not click on any suspicious links sent from her account.

She wrote, “My Twitter account has been hacked. We are working on it to get it back. Please ignore any unnecessary or strange tweets being posted. Please DO NOT click on any suspicious link that is being sent from my twitter account. My account is still hacked and this link has not been sent by me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani who was last seen in the film Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the film Good Newwz alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress also has several other interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in the film Laxmmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar, Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra and in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan.

