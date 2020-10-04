Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are the new brand ambassadors of Johnson & Johnson. The couple is expecting their second and earlier in September, they filmed the campaign at their residence. Two videos from the ad campaigns are released already where they are endorsing the new Cottontouch products.

Kareena says, "I absolutely love the new range of Cottontouch products that are specially designed for a newborn's delicate skin. The products are so soft and mild, I've never experienced anything like this before and the fragrance is Saif's new favorite."

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in Delhi with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur as she resumed the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha.

