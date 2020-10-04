Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.10.2020 | 8:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are new brand ambassadors of Johnson & Johnson

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are the new brand ambassadors of Johnson & Johnson. The couple is expecting their second and earlier in September, they filmed the campaign at their residence. Two videos from the ad campaigns are released already where they are endorsing the new Cottontouch products.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are new brand ambassadors of Johnson & Johnson

Kareena says, "I absolutely love the new range of Cottontouch products that are specially designed for a newborn's delicate skin. The products are so soft and mild, I've never experienced anything like this before and the fragrance is Saif's new favorite."

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in Delhi with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur as she resumed the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Soha Ali Khan on her birthday with the sweetest message

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar requests media to show…

Mukesh Khanna to revive Shaktimaan for…

“Please stop being so gullible” – Farhan…

Kareena Kapoor Khan roped in as the brand…

Ravi Kishan gets Y+ security after receiving…

Vivek Agnihotri pays tribute to dying folk…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification