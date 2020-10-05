Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.10.2020 | 7:30 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sofia Vergara named as highest-paid actress with earnings of $43 million; Angelina Jolie & Gal Gadot take second and third spot 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Like every year, Forbes has released the list of the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has been named as the highest-paid actress with earnings of $43 million. Hollywood star Angelina Jolie comes in at second place with $35 million earnings followed by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot who raked in $31 million.

Sofia Vergara named as highest-paid actress with earnings of $43 million; Angelina Jolie & Gal Gadot take second and third spot 

Here's the full list of top-ten highest actresses:

1. Sofia Vergara: $43 million
2. Angelina Jolie: $35.5 million
3. Gal Gadot: $31.5 million
4. Melissa McCarthy: $25 million
5. Meryl Streep: $24 million
6. Emily Blunt: $22.5 million
7. Nicole Kidman: $22 million
8. Ellen Pompeo: $19 million
9. Elisabeth Moss: $16 million
10. Viola Davis: $15.5 million

The new rankings show that Television actresses have been at the top of their game with shows like Modern Family, Greys Anatomy, Handmaid's Tale, Big Little Lies, How To Get Away With Murder.

ALSO READ: Gal Gadot wears a mask in a new photo from Wonder Woman 1984 set

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar requests media to show…

Mukesh Khanna to revive Shaktimaan for…

“Please stop being so gullible” – Farhan…

Kareena Kapoor Khan roped in as the brand…

Ravi Kishan gets Y+ security after receiving…

Vivek Agnihotri pays tribute to dying folk…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification