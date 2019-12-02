Bollywood Hungama

Karan Johar locks 170 day schedule for multistarrer Takht

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In August 2018, Karan Johar announced a major movie titled Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Since then, the makers are waiting to kick start the project.

Karan Johar is planning to begin Takht by the end of February 2020 in a start to end schedule. The film will be shot over 170-day schedule and currently, they are locking in every actor’s dates. Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be required together for the majority of scenes. Hence, the dates are being worked out accordingly. Karan Johar is currently working on the final edit of the script.

Takht is set in the Mughal era and will showcase the story of two warring brothers Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. It will be based on the war between Shah Jahan’s son Aurangzeb played by Vicky Kaushal and elder brother Dara Shikoh played by Ranveer Singh. Kareena Kapoor Khan will essay the role of Aurangzeb’s sister and the first lady of the Mughal Empire, Jahanara Begum. Anil Kapoor will be reportedly starring as Shah Jahan.

