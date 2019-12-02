Bollywood Hungama

Deepika Padukone looking for more international projects?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone is one of the top actresses in the industry. The actress is looking forward to two releases next year – Chhapaak and ’83. Meanwhile, it was already confirmed this year that she will return in the sequel of XXX: Return Of Xander Cage which marked her debut in Hollywood.

If the reports are anything to go by, Deepika Padukone reportedly will meet some big head honchos soon for a new international project. While the actress is yet to confirm it, it seems like she is looking for more ventures in Hollywood.

Deepika Padukone is set to start her 2020 with Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, a film based on the life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also be seen in Kabir Khan directorial ’83 where Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to share co-producer’s credit for Karan Johar’s next venture

