Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.09.2019 | 5:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar’s TAKHT to be shot in Italy, read details inside

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Karan Johar‘s magnum opus Takht is undoubtedly one of the most touted films of 2020. It’s been over a year since the project was announced, and fans are eagerly awaiting a development. Takht boasts of a truly ensemble cast consisting of actors such as Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.  Now, a little birdie has spilled some secrets about the film.

The filming of Takht begins in between the end of Febuary and the first week of March. Since the film is set in the Mughal era, the visuals will be one of the most crucial elements in conveying the true essence of the story, and KJo doesn’t want to compromise there.

“The film will be extensively shot in Italy. The picturesque castles and old architecture of the country speak history, and KJo wants to capture the elegance. To make it further look like the Mughal era, he also plans to use VFX. They’re planning to execute the shoot on a grand scale in Italy,” a source close to the project informed us.

“The indoor shoots however will be done on grand sets in Mumbai”, the source adds.

That only makes us more eager for Takht!

While no release date has been revealed yet, the film might hit the theatres by the end of 2020.

More Pages: Takht Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Janhvi Kapoor’s dream wedding look will make…

Netflix announces partnership with Karan…

Kartik Aaryan to play gay character in…

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Good…

Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi was bullied in…

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification