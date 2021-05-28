Bollywood Hungama

Kanika Mann to play grown-up Bondita in Color’s TV Barrister Babu

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Kanika Mann is all set to play the grown-up Bondita in Colors TV's popular daily drama Barrister Babbu. The much-awaited leap, which was about to be introduced earlier this year in the show is finally going to take place.  The leap got delayed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 wave and the producers continued to shoot with the old cast.

Apart from Kanika, Actress Reem Sheikh was also approached for the show, but she denied the offer stating that she wants to be a part of a new show and not of any ongoing show. While Ashnoor Kaur was also considered one of the choices for the role to which she opted out as she is preparing for her board exams. So eventually, actress Kanika Mann was finalised to essay the role of grown-up Bondita.

Kanika will soon start shooting for the show as the lockdown restrictions get lifted up in the state of Maharashtra might happen in June last week or July first week. Kanika Mann also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year.

