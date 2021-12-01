Actress Kangana Ranaut a few days ago took a dig at the current Farmer's protest which is going on in the country. She took it to her Instagram handle and penned a long note targeting the farmers. She even called the protest a 'Khalistani Movement'. Post that, several FIRs were filed against the actress from Mumbai as well as Delhi. Apart from that, the actress has been also receiving various death threats for her post. Taking action upon the death threats, the Queen actress has now lodged an FIR against the ones who've been threatening her. She also shared a copy of the FIR on her Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a post in which she posted a picture of herself from the Golden Temple and pictures of the FIR copy. In her caption she wrote, "Remembering the martyrs of the terrorist attack in Mumbai, I wrote that never forgive or forget the traitors. In this type of incident, the internal traitors of the country have a hand. The traitorous traitors never left a single opportunity to tarnish Mother India in the greed of money and sometimes in the greed of position and power and the traitors inside the country kept on helping the anti-national forces by conspiring, only then such incidents. I am getting constant threats from disruptive forces on this very post of mine. A brother of Bathinda has openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of this type of threats. I speak against those who conspire against the country and terrorist forces and will always speak. Be it Naxalites killing innocent jawans, tukde tukde gangs or terrorists sitting abroad dreaming of making Khalistan by cutting the holy land of Gurus in Punjab in the eighties. Democracy is the biggest strength of our country, government may be of any party, but the fundamental right to protect the integrity, unity and fundamental rights of citizens and expression of ideas has been given to us by the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

Further she added, "I have never said anything derogatory or hateful about any caste, religion, or group. I would also like to remind Congress President Smt. Sonia ji that you are also a woman, your mother-in-law Indira Gandhi ji fought strongly against this terrorism till the last moment. Kindly instruct your Chief Minister of Punjab to take immediate action on threats from such terrorist, disruptive and anti-national forces. I have registered an FIR with the police against the threats. I hope the Punjab government will also take action soon. The country is paramount for me, I am acceptable even if I have to sacrifice for this, but I am neither afraid nor will I ever be afraid, in the interest of the country, I will keep speaking openly against the traitors. The country is paramount for me, I am acceptable even if I have to sacrifice for this, but I am neither afraid nor will I ever be afraid, in the interest of the country, I will keep speaking openly against the traitors. There is going to be elections in Punjab, for this some people are using my words without context, if anything happens to me in future, only those who do politics of hate and rhetoric will be solely responsible for it. It is a humble request to them not to spread hatred towards anyone for their political ambitions to win elections. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat)."

