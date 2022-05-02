Amazon Original Series, Panchayat, is all set for its second inning on the 20th of May. The highly popular comedy-drama, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, will reprise the ensemble cast of Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav, and Neena Gupta in the lead. The light-hearted entertainer, in its returning season, will take the audience through the hilarious and tumultuous journey of Abhishek, the engineering graduate who joins as secretary of a panchayat office in Phulera.

Taking on from the first season, the series delves deeper into the equation between Pradhan, Vikas, Prahlad and Manju Devi along with Abhishek who has now settled well into the life of Phulera. As they navigate through the complexities in the village, team Panchayat is up against a new opposition who is set to cause havoc in their lives.

Replete with stupendous performances and feel-good moments, Panchayat S2 also promises to strike a chord with viewers and keep them entertained throughout. The series further strengthens the collaboration between Prime Video and The Viral Fever (TVF) post successful shows like Panchayat S1 and Hostel Daze S1-2. Panchayat S2 will have a global premiere on Prime Video on 20th May in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

