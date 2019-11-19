Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.11.2019 | 10:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Jersey Remake: Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor starrer

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since it was announced that Shahid Kapoor would be next seen in Jersey, everyone is eagerly waiting to know more about his role. The film is a remake of Telugu star Nani’s film with the same name. In October end, the actor began to prep for the film and continuing his training in cricket. Now, it has been learnt that Mrunal Thakur has joined the remake. Jersey Remake: Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor starrer

Jersey is an official remake of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Telugu film of the same name. Gowtham Tinnanuri, the director of the original version and who is directing the Hindi version as well, only saw Mrunal as his first choice for the role, Gowtham says “After Shahid came on board, I only had Mrunal on my mind for the lead opposite him, I loved her performance and confidence in Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan and felt she’s perfectly fit for the part in Jersey and will do full justice to the role.”

Looking at the original version, Mrunal’s character will be the anchor to Shahid’s, who goes on an emotional journey against all odds to play cricket for the country in his mid 30’s, when it’s time for most people to retire from competitive sports.

Mrunal says “I’m super excited to play the lead opposite Shahid in Jersey! When I saw the original film I was bowled over by its passionate emotional journey, it felt like I had lived a full lifetime of experiences in those two-plus hours. So deep was the affect of the film on me that I couldn’t get it out of my heart the whole night so I immediately watched it again the next day, I can’t wait for Hindi audiences to experience a similar impact!”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor has dived deep into the prep of the film. The paparazzi caught him several times during the game practice and we can say that the cricket fever mode is activated. 

Jersey remake will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who helmed the critically acclaimed and commercially successful original as well. Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film is releasing on August 28, 2020.

ALSO READ: Jersey Remake: Shahid Kapoor begins his prep for the role of cricketer

More Pages: Jersey Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund gets…

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh begin…

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu joins Kartik Aaryan…

BREAKING: Akshay Kumar to co-produce…

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification