Just a couple of days ago, the first image of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar from the set of the film Prithviraj was released. The two were seen at the muharat shot of the film that commenced last week. Now, just a few days’ later rumours have surfaced that Akshay Kumar has apparently signed a three film deal with Yash Raj Films. Hearing this, we at Bollywood Hungama just had to dig a bit deeper to find out whether there was any truth to this.

For all those Akshay Kumar fans who were hoping to see Akshay in multiple YRF movies we unfortunately do not have any Good Newwz. As per sources close to the production house the said rumour is totally baseless. Commenting on the same our well-placed source says, “There is no such deal. Yash Raj Films and Akshay Kumar have a deal for just one project which is Prithviraj. There is no three film deal between the two.” However, offering a ray of the hope, the source continues, “Though there is no three film deal between Akshay and YRF, the two could very well collaborate with each other for any future venture on a standalone basis.” Well, we guess some rumours are just too good to be true.

As for the film, Prithviraj is said to be a historic drama based on the life Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film will see Akshay essaying Prithviraj while Manushi will play the role of princess Sanyogita. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the venture is being readied for release in Diwali 2020.

