James Cameron's hotly anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water has been confirmed to be longer than the first chapter. The magnum opus will have a runtime of 3 hours and 10 minutes, making it one of Cameron’s longest films to date after Titanic (3 hours and 14 minutes).

As Digital Spy tabloid reports, Cameron's next opus is part of a bigger project, consisting of four sequels to be released every other year until 2028. Together with The Way of Water, the third (currently untitled) movie has completed principal photography, while the fourth has filmed its opening act and the fifth is in pre-production with several cast members expected to return.

“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” reads the official synopsis.

The sequel is directed and co-written by the original director James Cameron. It features the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. Additional cast members include Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement, and Oona Chaplin, among others.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to be released on December 16, 2022 while Avatar 3 is tentatively scheduled for December 20, 2024 followed by Avatar 4 to come out on December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.

