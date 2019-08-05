Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.08.2019 | 8:23 PM IST

Irrfan Khan extends his stay in London to spend some quality time with family

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Irrfan Khan has recently wrapped up the shoot for Angrezi Medium in London that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, and Purvi Jain. The movie is a sequel to his 2017 hit, Hindi Medium. After winning a lot of appreciation for the first instalment, the makers have finally wrapped up the shoot for the second one leaving the fans super excited.

Irrfan Khan extends his stay in London to spend some quality time with family

Irrfan Khan has also recently recovered from his cancer and after the wrap, his kids, Babil and Ayan insisted on spending some time in the city. With their school vacations underway, Irrfan has extended his stay and decided to expose his kids to London’s theatre culture. He has even taken them to some of the best shows staged in the city. The Khans are expected to be back in Mumbai in the second half of August.

Angrezi Medium is slated to release in January 2020 with Homi Adajania as the helmer.

Also Read: Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania pens a heart-warming note for Irrfan Khan

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

