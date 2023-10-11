On Tuesday, B Praak took to his social media handle and announced that he will be recreating ‘Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee’ ahead of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s 25th anniversary.

Ahead of the 25th anniversary of the iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, filmmaker Karan Johar has announced that a remake of the song ‘Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee’ has been recorded. Sony Music India has recreated the melancholic number and B Praak is set to sing the song.

B Praak to recreate ‘Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee’ from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar shared the news on his Instagram Stories, writing "Version 2.0." B Praak also took to Instagram to express his excitement, writing: "#tujheyaadnameriaayi 25years!!! They say “If you dream with all your heart, the dream starts manifesting and they do come true. I am thrilled to announce that I got the HONOUR to sing for one and only @iamsrk, sir And @kajol #ranimukherjee I hope you like our efforts. My only dream is to sing and recreate this magical song in our style.”

He added, “Thank you @karanjohar for accepting my request and trusting us that we can do justice to your magical song. The best No 1 lyricist @jaani777 you killed it and biggest thanks to @azeemdayani for always supporting our efforts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B PRAAK (@bpraak)

The original song ‘Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee’ was sung by Alka Yagnik, Manpreet Akhtar, and Udit Narayan. The songs in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai were composed by Jatin–Lalit and the lyrics were penned by Sameer. All the songs topped the charts in 1998. ‘Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee’ was the only sad song in the entire album.

The film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol turns 25 on October 16. It won several awards and also received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Johny Lever, and Archana Puran Singh also had important roles in the film.

Also Read: Karan Johar reveals how he was scared of Salman Khan when shooting for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; says, “I burst out crying in front of him”

More Pages: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.