Back in 2021, Priyanka Chopra announced that she now has her own restaurant in New York in partnership with Maneesh K. Goyal. The restaurant exclusively offers Indian cuisine. However, after two years, the actress has now stepped away from the partnership and will no longer be involved with Sona restaurant.

“Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona,” a representative said in a statement to PEOPLE publication. “Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Priyanka has always endeavored to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India.”

But, the actress will mostly be involved food scene and hospitality. “Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await,” the spokesperson added.

Maneesh K. Goyal, co-founder of Sona and Priyanka’s former business partner, said, “We're grateful for her partnership and support. While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead.”

Back in 2021, Priyanka took to her social media handle to make the announcement of her new restaurant along with pictures. “I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef #HariNayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there!” Priyanka had tweeted.

“This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends @mkgoyal and #DavidRabin. Thank you to our designer #MelissaBowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly. The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become #sonanewyork Godspeed,” she had written.'

On work front, Priyanka was last seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel which has been renewed for season 2 and a romantic comedy film, Love Again. The actress was recently in London shooting for Heads of State which also stars John Cena. The actress has Ending Things with Anthony Mackie and Jee Le Zaraa with Farhan Akhtar.

