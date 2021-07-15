Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 15.07.2021

Financial pitfalls and controversial Moghul history force Karan Johar to shelve Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Takht

With the announcement of his new directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar’s long-in-the-pipeline project Takht is finally a thing of the past. In fact, two of the actors from Takht Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are now part of the new Karan Johar directorial which is a zany comic take on love and romance.

Financial pitfalls and controversial Moghul history force Karan Johar to shelve Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Takht

A friend of Karan Johar explains why the producer-directed “exchanged” Takht with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; Takht made no sense in the present context. It was meant to be an expensive historical costume drama, a collaboration between Karan Johar’s Dharma Production and Fox-Star. But Fox-star folded up and its replacement Disney+ Hotstar has been re-examining its long-standing relationship with Dharma Productions. Takht was no longer getting Fox-Star/Disney+ Hotstar collaboration. Also, it was based on rather controversial Moghul history. Besides this, given the financial pitfalls Karan Johar has decided to shelve Takht and do a light-hearted romantic family film.”

We hope this change of subject and mood brings Dharma Production back on its feet.

Also Read: Karan Johar tried to sabotage Alia Bhatt’s casting in Kapoor & Sons; here’s why

