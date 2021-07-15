A complaint has been filed against actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and two others by a Christian Group in Maharashtra's Beed. According to the reports, police officials said that the title of her upcoming book - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible - has hurt the religious sentiments.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first look on July 9, 2021, and wrote, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies."

The book will be a comprehensive guide to pregnancy. This book will describe all the medical aspects of pregnancy with a focus on the 'a mother and her symptoms and include the actress's tips on everything from managing morning sickness to pregnancy diet, exercise, wellness, and preparing a nursery.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.