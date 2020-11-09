Bollywood Hungama

Farhan Akhtar to play the lead in Ashutosh Gowariker’s contemporary action film?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker who is known for making period dramas did not face success with his last two outings- Mohenjo Daro and Panipat. Reportedly, the director who is now experimenting with other genres is working on his next Hindi film for Excel Entertainment banner.

As per reports, Gowariker's next will be a contemporary action film and stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead. While the makers have not fixed a title for the film, reports reveal that Farhan will be seen playing the role of a forest ranger, an officer charged with the patrolling and guarding of a forest. The makers will reportedly be bringing in another prominent Hindi film actor as well to play the antagonist. However, casting for the same has not been finalised.

Apart from being a big budget film, renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar will be writing this film with a team of writers. The film will mark Akhtar's comeback to story screenplay writing after 15 years.

Currently, the team is finalising the script and will most likely take the film on floors mid-next year. The film will address the issues of forest preservation and is an ode to foresters who protect our natural heritage. Farhan Akhtar and Ashutosh Gowariker are working on the dates for their first ever collaboration.

