Actor Siddhant Karnick has come a long way since his TV days. Many would remember him in the early ‘00’s youth series Remix. However, he has worked on many digital, TV and movie projects. With the release of Animal, the actor is garnering a lot of praise for his performance, who plays Ranbir Kapoor’s brother-in-law in the movie. In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Siddhant talked about being cast in the movie by Sandeep Reddy Vanga without any audition, and the first scene he shot for the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Karnick spills details on epic 3-minute showdown with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: “That was a 20-page scene and 13 minute roll time”

Siddhant Karnick revealed that the family portrait scene was the first sequence of the schedule which was shot in Animal for him. He said, “The first shot was the family portrait. I remember, in the schedule, the showdown sequence between me and Ranbir Kapoor is around a 3-3.30 minute scene in the film. When we shot the birthday scene in the glasshouse, it was around 13 minutes. That was a 20-page scene and 13-minute roll time and that was scheduled as the first scene of the schedule. So, as I came on the project, Sandeep sir put me in deep waters and I am facing off with Ranbir. A day before Anil Kapoor came to the set it was everybody’s first day. Anil sir suggested ‘We should do the family portrait scene first if it is okay to move schedules and there is no loss to the producer.’ Sandeep sir agreed because it was so nice scene set, eased us into the roles, and family dynamics, and then you know who is playing what! It doesn’t seem like much but it says so much. That was the first scene.”

Furthermore, he recalled shooting in a glasshouse in Pataudi Palace in the scorching heat. “We were shooting in July [2022] in Pataudi Palace. You know it was so hot in Haryana during that time. The glasshouse was constructed for the scene. There were big lights outside and the air conditioner was switched off inside because we were shooting in the sync sound. We were wearing black suits and turtle necks. By afternoon, it was a baking oven over there. And it gets even more challenging when it’s a heated scene and you are trying to show the temperature is alright,” he added.

Animal released on December 1, 2023. The film has collected Rs. 284.05 crores at the box office in India. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is set for a sequel, Animal Park.

