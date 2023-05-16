comscore

Amitabh Bachchan claims he didn't break any traffic rule after Mumbai Police react to his visuals of no-helmet ride; says, "Was fooling around"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Amitabh Bachchan claims he didn’t break any traffic rule after Mumbai Police react to his visuals of no-helmet ride; says, “Was fooling around”

Amitabh Bachchan penned a brief blog to share his thoughts on his latest Instagram post, in which he can be seen enjoying a bike ride.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

On Monday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and shared an image to express his gratitude towards a stranger, who gave him a bike ride. However, hours later, a section of netizens started calling out the Bollywood actor for violating traffic rules by not wearing a helmet. In fact, after a bunch of Twitter users tagged Mumbai Police to respond on the matter, the official handle of it stated that they have shared the concern with the traffic branch.

Now, a day after the incident, Big B has written a blog post to give clarification on the photo while claiming that he has not broken any traffic rule. In his post, the actor wrote, “It is Sunday… formal permission was taken for the shoot at a lane in Ballard Estate… permission was sought for Sunday because all offices are shut and there is no public or traffic. One lane in the region blocked off by police permission for shoot .. the lane is barely 30-40 metres. The dress I wear is my costume for the film. And… I am just fooling around by getting on the bike, of a crew member… Not even moving anywhere, but giving the impression that I travelled to save time… (sic).”

The veteran actor further added, “But yes, I would do it if there was a problem of punctuality .. and wear a helmet and follow all the rules and regulations of the traffic guidelines… I am not the only one that does this… had seen Akshay Kumar do this to get to a location on time… wore helmet etc., on the bike of his security person .. no one could recognise it… and it was rapid and efficient .. and it worked well… Thank you all for your concern and your care and love and your spanking me and trolling (sic)”

He signed off by saying, “And sorry , people , for causing concern and giving any wrong concept of breaking traffic rules .. I did not .. love all of you.”

Coming to the professional front, the 80-year-old actor was last seen in Uunchai. He has a bunch of big-budget projects in his kitty including Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Also Read: Mumbai Police reacts as Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma ride motorbikes without helmets

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

