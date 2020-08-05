Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.08.2020 | 8:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Kemmu says, “The longest I’ve indulged a telemarketing call is 24 minutes”

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kunal Kemmu, who is currently basking in the success of Lootcase, has a few tricks up his sleeve. Starting off as a child artist in the industry, Kunal Kemmu has given some commendable performances in the past, Lootcase being his recent ones. The actor is highly appreciated for his comic timing and on-point wit.

EXCLUSIVE Kunal Kemmu says, “The longest I’ve indulged a telemarketing call is 24 minutes”

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kumal Kemmu revealed the longest time that he had indulged a telemarketing call. He said, “I’ve stopped answering these calls altogether. Now, they also have these automated telemarketing calls, you can’t even ask them to stop talking. Sometimes I have a lot of fun with them. Sometimes I will take them on a ride, they obviously don’t know who you are, so I pick up accents and if I’m bored I’ll have fun with it. I indulge them in different topics and conversations, the longest I’ve indulged a telemarketing call is 24 minutes!”

Watch Kunal Kemmu talk about all his lasts, right here.

Also Read: 27 Years Of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke: Kunal Kemmu gets nostalgic as he shares the poster

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

60 years of Mughal-e-Azam: Director K Asif’s…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law made…

Angad Bedi says backlash against Gunjan…

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Aaditya Thackeray…

Akshay Kumar on why he decided to resume…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification