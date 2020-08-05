Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.08.2020 | 7:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge winner Aanchal Khurana suffers a muscle tear due to an accident

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aanchal Khurana who won the first season of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill being wooed, has recently met with an accident. Before being a part of the reality show, Aanchal has also starred in a few television serials and is currently in Delhi. She headed to the city to celebrate her birthday which happens to be tomorrow, August 6. Aanchal has suffered from a muscle tear due to the accident and has been advised 15 days of bed rest.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge winner Aanchal Khurana suffers a muscle tear due to an accident

Speaking about the incident to a portal, Aanchal said that the person was reversing the car and hit her without noticing her. The doctor has asked her to be on bed for a minimum of 15 days and that is why she had to cancel the birthday party that she organized for her friends. The muscle tear will require minimum movement from her end for it to heal properly. When asked about filing a complaint against the driver, she said that she had to deal with her pain first and did not want to stress that person more since we are all a little lost due to the pandemic.

Here's wishing Aanchal a speedy recovery!

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Aanchal Khurana says she has no future with Paras Chhabra

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

60 years of Mughal-e-Azam: Director K Asif’s…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law made…

Angad Bedi says backlash against Gunjan…

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Aaditya Thackeray…

Akshay Kumar on why he decided to resume…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification