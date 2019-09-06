Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.09.2019 | 7:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: This is when Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 trailer will be unveiled

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 is touted to be one of the biggest and costliest films of the year. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji, will be set in two different timelines as it is about reincarnation. While the film is set for Diwali release and some looks have already been leaked, the fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the trailer.

EXCLUSIVE: This is when Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 trailer will be unveiled

Now, we hear that Housefull 4 trailer will be out by the end of September. As per grapevine, “Housefull 4 is easily one of the highly awaited films of the year. As it is releasing during the festive season, the excitement around the multi-starrer is increasing. Now, reportedly, the film’s trailer will be out by the end of September, in the 3rd week. This will give the makers four weeks of promotions before the film releases in theatres. The producers and cast plan to go on a huge promotional spree during this period of four weeks.”

Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Johny Lever and Jamie Lever, Ranjeet, Rana Daggubati and Chunky Pandey. Akshay is reportedly playing a barber in the present era and 16th-century king in the past era. The film also has Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a special role in which he plays an exorcist in a song. Bobby and Riteish will be courtiers; Chunky Pandey’s character Aakhri Pasta will essay the role of the nephew of Vasco Da Gama. The female leads Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde are the princesses in the film.

Housefull 4, directed by Farhad Samji, is slated for Diwali 2019 release.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar jokes he will lose all the respect he has gained so far after Housefull 4

 

More Pages: Housefull 4 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone,…

John Abraham pushes Anees Bazmee's…

Saaho Box Office Collections – The Prabhas –…

Box Office: Saaho Day 7 in overseas

Mission Mangal Box Office Collections – The…

Saaho Box Office Collections Day 5: Prabhas…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification