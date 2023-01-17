Evelyn Sharma and husband Tushaan Bhindi became parents for the first time in May 2021.

Actress Evelyn Sharma is all set to welcome her second child with husband Tushaan Bhindi. She shared the news on her official Instagram handle where she wrote, “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms!! Baby #2 is on the way!”

Evelyn also shared a couple of pictures of hers while flaunting her baby bump. In the first one, she is seen giving a wide smile while the other picture is the close up shot of her baby bump.

As expected, Evelyn started getting congratulatory messages from her film industry colleagues. Actor Neil Nitin Mukhesh commented, “Congratulations to you my dearest. Such great news,” along with a generous use of emojis. Neha Dhupia said, “Many congratulations. Twice the love and fun.” Queen actress Lisa Haydon added, “Congrats Evelyn. Beautiful news.”

Evelyn got engaged to the dental surgeon and entrepreneur Tushaan Bhindi in October 2019 and the couple tied the knot in May 2021. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Ava in the same year.

On the work front, Elevyn made her Bollywood debut with the film From Sydney With Love in 2012. Following this, she starred in quite a few known movies like Nautanki Saala, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, Main Tera Hero, Hindi Medium, Jab Harry Met Sejal, among others. Her last film Saaho, which starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, was her debut in Telugu cinema.

