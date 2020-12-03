Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.12.2020 | 2:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Emma Stone exits La La Land director Damien Chazelle’s next Babylon; Margot Robbie in early talks to be the female lead

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Fans of the Oscar-nominated film La La Land will have to wait for the reunion of Emma Stone with director Damien Chazelle. The duo was supposed to work together in Babylon but Stone has exited the project. It seems like a scheduling conflict due to which the actress couldn't do the project. Now, it seems like Margot Robbie is in early talks to be the female lead.

Emma Stone exits La La Land director Damien Chazelle’s next Babylon; Margot Robbie in early talks to be the female lead

According to Deadline, "The film is a period, R-rated drama, set in the shifting moment in Hollywood when the industry turned from silent film to talkies. The film will be produced by Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, Marc Platt, and Tobey Maguire."

"Sources said Stone is exiting the film for scheduling reasons, and that Paramount Pictures and Chazelle are right now in early discussions with Robbie to take the female lead role." Deadline reported.

If everything falls into place, this will mark the reunion of Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt after Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Paramount Pictures had set Christmas 2021 release date for Babylon but due to the pandemic, the schedule might change.

ALSO READ: Margot Robbie to be the new lead in the next Pirates of the Caribbean film

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin team up for…

Sunny Deol tests positive for COVID-19 and…

Legal notice sent to actress Kangana Ranaut…

NCB seeks cancellation of bail granted to…

Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi…

Breaking: Akshay Kumar to reunite with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification