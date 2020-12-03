Fans of the Oscar-nominated film La La Land will have to wait for the reunion of Emma Stone with director Damien Chazelle. The duo was supposed to work together in Babylon but Stone has exited the project. It seems like a scheduling conflict due to which the actress couldn't do the project. Now, it seems like Margot Robbie is in early talks to be the female lead.

According to Deadline, "The film is a period, R-rated drama, set in the shifting moment in Hollywood when the industry turned from silent film to talkies. The film will be produced by Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, Marc Platt, and Tobey Maguire."

"Sources said Stone is exiting the film for scheduling reasons, and that Paramount Pictures and Chazelle are right now in early discussions with Robbie to take the female lead role." Deadline reported.

If everything falls into place, this will mark the reunion of Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt after Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Paramount Pictures had set Christmas 2021 release date for Babylon but due to the pandemic, the schedule might change.

