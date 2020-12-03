One of the most successful OTT franchises, ‘Broken But Beautiful’ season one and two were loved by all and still ranks high on the rating chart. The beautiful original music of the franchise and heart-warming songs are always the top chart numbers amongst the fans.

The first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful showcased a tender love story of individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another. Now, with the makers – ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are announcing the third season and revealing the new soul-touching logo, fans can’t wait to know more about the story of Agastya and Rumi in season 3. Internet is going crazy with fans speculating the lead couple.

The buzz generated through integrated online interactions between the audience and the show’s lead couple paved a reliable way for the successful launch of both the seasons. It captured the attention of several million heart-broken lovers and left them with a heightened awareness of self-love. The media couldn’t stop raving about the impact that the show had created over millions of hearts. The fact that thousands of viewers shared their own stories of heartbreak in love and relationships minus the inhibitions around the topic was a massive achievement for the makers.

The music and songs of both the seasons trended on YouTube and ruled the audiences’ hearts.

