Over the past few days, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is making headlines for various reasons. From shaking a leg with NBA players to his banter with industry peers on social media platforms, the star is keeping his fans entertained. However, this time, he has become the talk of the town for his “proud” moment.

Elated Ranveer Singh receives prestigious honour from “stalwart leaders” of India; calls Maharashtra his “pride”

For the unversed, the Ram Leela actor recently attended Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year, and bagged the Best Actor award. Sharing his happiness with his Instagram fam, Singh posted a picture along with a note. In his social media post, he can be seen sharing the stage with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and politicians Devendra Fadnavis and Shri Pramod Sawant. The politician trio presented the trophy to Singh.

In his brief caption, Ranveer wrote, “Maharashtrian Of The Year! / Maharashtra is my home, my pride! Humbled to receive this prestigious honour from stalwart leaders of India, Shri Eknath Shinde ji, Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji & Shri Pramod Sawant ji.” The post received love from netizens. A section of Instagram users congratulated the actor in the comments section.

After lifting the award, in his acceptance speech, the Bajirao Mastani actor said, “Whatever I am, I am because of this state and my whole identity is related to it”. He also called Maharashtra his “karmabhoomi, janambhoomi, mera sab kuch”. As the award night was held on Tuesday, which also marked the 80th birthday of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer grabbed the opportunity and wished the legendary actor too.

On the professional front, the 37-year-old actor was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Shalini Pandey. He will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The upcoming film, produced by Karan Johar, will also feature Alia Bhatt in the lead.

