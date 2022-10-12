comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.10.2022 | 12:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Elated Ranveer Singh receives prestigious honour from “stalwart leaders” of India; calls Maharashtra his “pride”

Bollywood News

Actor Ranveer Singh wins Best Actor award at LMOTY; writes a note on social media to express his gratitude.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Over the past few days, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is making headlines for various reasons. From shaking a leg with NBA players to his banter with industry peers on social media platforms, the star is keeping his fans entertained. However, this time, he has become the talk of the town for his “proud” moment. 

Elated Ranveer Singh receives prestigious honour from “stalwart leaders” of India; calls Maharashtra his “pride”

Elated Ranveer Singh receives prestigious honour from “stalwart leaders” of India; calls Maharashtra his “pride”

For the unversed, the Ram Leela actor recently attended Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year, and bagged the Best Actor award. Sharing his happiness with his Instagram fam, Singh posted a picture along with a note. In his social media post, he can be seen sharing the stage with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and politicians Devendra Fadnavis and Shri Pramod Sawant. The politician trio presented the trophy to Singh. 

In his brief caption, Ranveer wrote, “Maharashtrian Of The Year! / Maharashtra is my home, my pride! Humbled to receive this prestigious honour from stalwart leaders of India, Shri Eknath Shinde ji, Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji & Shri Pramod Sawant ji.” The post received love from netizens. A section of Instagram users congratulated the actor in the comments section. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

After lifting the award, in his acceptance speech, the Bajirao Mastani actor said, “Whatever I am, I am because of this state and my whole identity is related to it”. He also called Maharashtra his “karmabhoomi, janambhoomi, mera sab kuch”. As the award night was held on Tuesday, which also marked the 80th birthday of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer grabbed the opportunity and wished the legendary actor too. 

On the professional front, the 37-year-old actor was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Shalini Pandey. He will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The upcoming film, produced by Karan Johar, will also feature Alia Bhatt in the lead. 

Also Read: Ranveer Singh frontlines global campaign for adidas and Yohji Yamamoto’s ‘Y-3’

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Janhvi Kapoor plays a BSC Nursing graduate…

Monica, O My Darling starring Rajkummar Rao,…

Rapper Badshah finds love in THIS Punjabi…

Sara Ali Khan joins the 'No Shame Movement'…

Ankita Lokhande roped in to play the lead…

Sajid Khan on Bigg Boss 16: FWICE sends out…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification