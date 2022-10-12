The look poster of Anupam Kher in the next Sooraj Barjatya directorial Uunchai is out! Check it out here.

On Wednesday morning, actor Anil Kapoor unveiled the character poster of his dear friend Anupam Kher from the highly anticipated film- Uunchai. The upcoming film is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media. Helmed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Uunchai is slated to release worldwide on November 11.

Uunchai makers unveil the character poster of Anupam Kher; actor calls it “the most important” film of his acting career

In the poster, the maverick Anupam Kher once again shows that he is the king of versatility! The poster has been split into two halves showcasing Anupam Kher in two completely different worlds. On one side we see Anupam Kher in the humble surroundings of his bookshop. On the other side, we see him in a totally different light amid snowcapped mountains, covered in multiple layers of warm clothing with eyes that have a sense of longing and achievement both.

While sharing the same on his official social media handle, Anupam Kher penned a special note. In the caption, the veteran actor called it the most important film of his acting career. He also gave a special mention to director Sooraj Barjatya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

In Rajshri’s landmark 75th year – Anupam Kher is a pivotal part of Rajshri’s most ambitious project yet – Uunchai. Anupam Kher started his career with Rajshri Productions 38 years back and is the only male actor that won a Best Actor award for the iconic production house. Anupam Kher has often called Rajshri his home. This is his and director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s fourth collaboration together. Uunchai is being anticipated to be one of the biggest ensemble films of the year.

Headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra, Uunchai also promises solid performances by Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi.

