Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.11.2020 | 3:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Dwayne Johnson is working on the reboot of his film The Scorpion King

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Dwayne Johnson may be busy with the shooting of Red Notice but he is greenlighting a lot of projects. As per the latest report on Deadline, he is working towards the reboot of The Scorpion King.

Dwayne Johnson is working on the reboot of his film The Scorpion King

According to Variety, Johnson said, "The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I’m honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation. I wouldn’t have had the career I’m lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I’m thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard-working actors today.”

“I believe Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for our global audience,” Johnson added. Jonathan Herman penned the script for 2015’s Straight Outta Compton that received an Oscar nod.

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia will produce the new film under Seven Bucks’ Production along with Universal Pictures.

As the spectacular Mummy series explodes into a new realm of breathtaking, non-stop action in The Scorpion King! Unleashing WWE superstar The Rock as the most feared warrior of the ancient world, The Scorpion King plunges you into a sweeping tale filled with stunning fight sequences, awe-inspiring battles and pulse-pounding thrills.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson introduces the cast of Young Rock, a series about his wild and unpredictable childhood & formative years growing up

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh to…

Delhi HC to hear petition filed by 34…

Maniesh Paul joins Varun Dhawan and Kiara…

Farhan Akhtar to play the lead in Ashutosh…

Delhi HC asks Republic TV And Times Now to…

Aamir Khan directs Shah Rukh Khan in Laal…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification