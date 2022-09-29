After creating a lot of hype on social media, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn finally dropped the first look of his character Vijay Salgaonkar from Drishyam 2. Interestingly, the actor took to his social media handle on Thursday and shared a recall teaser. The video was a revisit to the story of the prequel. However, the last few seconds of the one-minute-twenty-two-seconds long teaser gave a glimpse into Drishyam 2.

Drishyam 2: Vijay Salgaonkar confesses the crime in the sequel of the Ajay Devgn starrer; watch here!

At various scenes throughout the teaser video, some words appear on the screen, which read, “some secrets never stay buried”. Before the video ends. We can hear one of the dialogues of Tabu’s character, which goes - “when there is no evidence, the only way is - to get the confession of the criminal.”

Right after that, we see Vijay Salgaonkar, on record, saying, “This is my confession”, in Hindi. Sharing the recall teaser, Devgn wrote, “Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani toh yaad hogi na aapko? Ki yaad dilaye?” As soon as the teaser was shared on the actor’s social media feed, fans and netizens flooded the comments section with “can’t wait.”

Drishyam 2 is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The original score and music are by Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad). Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2, which also stars Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, is set to release theatrically on November 18, 2022.

