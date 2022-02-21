Over the years we have seen a number of celebrities join Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour. Now we hear that the latest names to join the actor’s upcoming concert in Dubai are none other than his Bharat co-star Disha Patani and Salman’s co-star from his upcoming film Bhaijaan (earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali), Pooja Hegde.

A source close to the concert exclusively tells Bollywood Hungama, “Disha Patani and Pooja Hegde will be part of this year’s Da-Bangg Tour that is being held as part of the Expo 2020 in Dubai. But details of what to expect from them are being kept under wraps.” Prod for more specifics about their performances and the source adds, “Disha and Salman shared screen space in the film Bharat and they did the track ‘Slow Motion’ together, so it is likely that they will perform to that. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde is doing the film Bhaijaan with Salman later, so this will be her introduction of sorts to the audience and more so to Salman fans.”

It will certainly be interesting to see Disha Patani and Pooja Hegde join the roster of celebrities who are already part of the Da-Bangg Tour. As for the show itself, the concert will be part of the Dubai Expo 2020. The Expo earlier featured a performance by Nora Fatehi, for a diverse crowd of over 30,000 people from different parts of the world. On 16th February, Nora Fatehi performed at the Global arena at EXPO 2020, running the show for over an hour, treating fans with her impeccable dance moves to her biggest chartbusters and engaging her fans with entertaining interactions.

Nora was also joined by Tanzanian musician Rayvanny for a special segment where the duo performed to their global single 'Pepeta'. Nora was also joined by two chosen fans to perform at the global stage who danced to her latest track 'Dance Meri Rani'.

