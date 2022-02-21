Actor Sonu Sood's car was confiscated from Punjab's Moga district on Sunday where polling was underway. Officials said that action will be taken against the actor.

Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood is contesting the elections from Moga for the Congress party. Reportedly, on Sunday while polling was underway, Sonu allegedly tried to enter the premises. Moga district PRO reportedly said that Sood was trying to enter the polling booth when his car was confiscated. He was sent home and said that action will be taken if he steps out of his house.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Sood has alleged illegal money distribution activities taking place at several polling booths. He had said that they were made aware of threat calls at various polling booths by the opposition parties. He also said that it was their duty to go check and ensure fair elections. He claimed that was the reason he visited the polling booth.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu announced he will be replacing Rannvijay Singha in the popular MTV show Roadies. "MTV Roadies has redefined the meaning of adventure for viewers across the country, with high-octane tasks through every edition. The journey emphasises on the importance of mental and emotional endurance along with physical strength, which is what drew me towards hosting the show,” the 48-year-old actor said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood rescues the life of a 19-year-old boy caught in a severe accident

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.