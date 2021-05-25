Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on May 13 on the occasion of Eid on a streaming platform ZEE5’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex. The film was also supposed to be released in theatres but due to the lockdown, theatres are closed. Earlier this month, Salman took to social media to warn those who are pirating the movie. Even Zee Entertainment Enterprise has officially filed a complaint at the Cyber Cell owing to piracy. Now, the Delhi High Court has directed WhatsApp to suspend the accounts that are illegally and unauthorisedly sharing the pirated copies of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Single Judge Bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula passed the interim order. According to Bar and Bench, the court order mentions, "The Plaintiff has filed the instant suit for permanent injunction, rendition of accounts and damages for the infringement of Plaintiff’s exclusive license and exploitation rights in the cinematograph film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ (in short ‘the film’). As stated in the plaint, the Plaintiff is the exclusive licensee and holder of various exploitation rights including Theatrical Rights, Satellite Rights, On Demand Rights, etc. in and to the film, including, inter alia, the exclusive right to distribute/ exhibit/release the film and/or make the film available to the public through theatrical, internet, digital and online streaming platforms/OTT platforms, Transactional Video On Demand (TVOD) etc."

Further, on piracy, it mentions, "The film was released on 13th May, 2021 on the Plaintiff’s digital entertainment streaming service ‘Zee 5’ for public viewing on a pay-per view basis. The Plaintiff received information that the film was victim to rampant piracy through social media platforms, including the messaging service ‘WhatsApp’. The Plaintiff became aware that several infringing/illegal copies of the film and also various video clips thereof have been made/created/stored and are being unlawfully copied, stored, reproduced, transmitted, circulated, shared, sold and/or being made available for illegal and unauthorised viewing, download and storage to public at large by individuals on several social media platforms, including ‘WhatsApp’. On 14th May, 2021, Plaintiff also filed a complaint before the Inspector General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber Digital Crime Unit under the provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957 (in short ‘the Act’), against known and unknown persons including Defendant Nos. 1 and 2. On 15th May, 2021, a similar complaint was also filed before the Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Region, Cyber Cell against Defendant Nos. 2, 4, 8 and several other unknown persons. Pursuant to the said complaint, an FIR bearing no. 10/2021 dated 17th May, 2021 has been registered at the Cyber Cell. The Plaintiff further states that it has reached out to Defendant No. 9 – WhatsApp LLC, through various channels and shared the details of the phone numbers who were sharing infringing copies of the film on WhatsApp without permission, however, no response has been received. The Plaintiff has also impleaded Defendant No. 13, as ‘Ashok Kumar’ to ensure that the order passed by this Court, is also effective against any other unidentified individual, who, during the course of the proceedings is indulging or engaging in activities infringing the rights of the Plaintiff."

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

