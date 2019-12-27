Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.12.2019 | 3:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Deepika Padukone reveals details about her next production- Mahabharata

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone will be debuting as a producer with her next film titled Chhapaak. Even before the release of her first production, the actress is all ready for her next production. In an interview with the tabloid, Deepika Padukone revealed that her next production will be the Mahabharata narrated from Draupadi’s point of view. When asked whether it will be a love story or in the mythological space, she said that it is not so much about the female perspective as it is about different perspectives. Deepika said that they can only think of further details once a director is on board.

Deepika Padukone reveals details about her next production- Mahabharata

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago Indian- American author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni had sold the rights of her book, The Palace of Illusions to adapt into a film. While there were no reports as to who purchased the rights, the plot of Deepika’s next production and the plot of the book are similar as both narrate Mahabharata from Draupadi’s point of view.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, which is slated to release on January 10. The film is based on the life of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey. Aside from this movie, she also features in ’83 alongside hubby Ranveer. Deepika recently announced that she will be starring in Shakun Batra’s next directorial. The actress for the first time will be paired opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film also stars Ananya Panday.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone brings the spirit of ‘victorious not victims’ with Chhapaak’s new ‘Muh Dikhai 2.0’

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Taapsee Pannu reveals that she was advised…

Aamir Khan jets off to Panchgani to…

Ajay Devgn reveals the truth behind his…

Salman Khan prioritizes security of people…

Christmas 2019: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti…

Prabhas replaces Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification