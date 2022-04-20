Deepika Padukone is one of the leading actresses in India and has carved a niche for herself with her power-packed performances in films like Padmaavat, Piku, Bajirao Mastani, among others. Apart from her onscreen performances, the diva is known to experiment with her fashion choices and stuns onlookers with her sartorial finesse. The actor who made her debut at the 2017 Met Gala is reportedly all set to make her fourth appearance at the gala this year.

Deepika Padukone to attend Met Gala 2022 with Louis Vuitton?

According to reports, Deepika will be attending the Met Gala 2022. The Gala will be held in New York on May 2, 2022. The news was revealed on the popular anonymous Instagram account called Diet Sabya. “LV is set to announce her as their global brand ambassador in April end for which she shot in Spain after attending Time 100 impact award in Dubai,” Diet Sabya said on its Instagram story.

However, an official announcement is yet to be made. The diva has made three notable appearances at the event since 2017.

For her debut at the Met Gala in 2017, Deepika looked breathtaking in a backless silk white slip dress styled gown with a plunging neckline. Therefore, there was no looking back for the actress, and left the onlooker in awe with her looks in the following three MET Gala appearances.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in the film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan. She is also shooting for a film with Nag Ashwin titled Project K which also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

