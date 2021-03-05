Bollywood Hungama

Cadbury Perk ropes in Alia Bhatt as their brand ambassador; launches first ad with the actress

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Staying true to its fun persona, Cadbury Perk, today announced India’s youth icon Alia Bhatt as its brand ambassador and launched the digital film, touted to be lightest film of the year. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and coupled with music by Ritviz, this digital creation beautifully weaves in the brand’s proposition ‘Take it Light’ into a wedding environment while bringing it alive through the lively chemistry between Alia and Pavail, role-playing as bride and groom.

Depicting wedding traditions with a playful twist, the film paints a typical Jaimala situation wherein Pavail’s friends lift him on their shoulders challenging Alia to match-up to him. Being her bubbly self, Alia embraces the challenge, takes a bite of the light and crunchy Cadbury Perk levitating herself off the ground, and puts the garland around his neck while accurately exhibiting the message of ‘Perk khao, light ho jao’.


Commenting on the association and the film, Alia Bhatt said, "Super thrilled to be back with brand Cadbury Perk – one of my favourite chocolate brands. A brand that is fun and easy-going, Cadbury Perk reflects my own playful personality and mantra in life – to ‘Take It Light’! The entire experience from the shoot to all the intrigue we created pre-launch was fun too.”

