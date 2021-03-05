On Friday we woke up to what seemed like another tall claim by the delusional Rakhi Sawant. This time she said the renowned writer Javed Akhtar wanted to make a film on her life.

I decided to check on Ms Sawant’s seemingly far-fetched claim with Javed Saab.

To my surprise it turned out to be true!

Says Javed Saab, “No, she is right. I think some four or five years back we were on the same flight and she told me about her childhood and I did tell her that someday I would like to write a script based on her life.”

Well it seems for once this lady from cuckoo land was not day-dreaming. Rakhi has been in the news for her antics on Bigg Boss. If Javed Saab indeed writes a script on her life, we must have Farhan Akhtar directing the film. Of course Rakhi will play herself. No other actress deserves that honour.

