Last Updated 15.10.2022 | 6:52 PM IST

BTS’ Jin to release solo single album; makes announcement at the Busan concert

Bollywood News

Following the solo album release of J-Hope with Jack In The Box, the next member to drop his solo work is the eldest member, Jin.

Following the solo album release of J-Hope with Jack In The Box, the next member to drop his solo work is the eldest member, Jin. The singer-songwriter teased his upcoming single album at the Busan concert which was held on Saturday, October 15 for the bid for World Expo 2030.

Towards the end, Jin was saying his final statement when he mentioned that fans can look forward to this new music. “I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.”

This will mark Jin’s first solo project since BTS announced in June 2022 that they were halting their group activities for now in order to focus on their solo endeavours. But, the group reunited at the Busan concert on Saturday evening bringing thousands of fans together at the free show. Previously, Jin worked on the viral solo track ‘Super Tuna’ and an OST ‘Yours’ for the Korean drama Jirisan. He recently filmed a variety show No Prepare featuring Youngji which led to the speculations that Jin’s solo work might come sooner than expected.

Meanwhile, BTS members have all released collaborations in recent times. J-Hope became the first member to drop his solo album in July 2022 with Jack In The Box with two lead tracks ‘MORE’ and ‘ARSON’. He released his collaboration ‘Rush Hour’ with rapper Crush on September 22.

On the other hand, V released his OST ‘Christmas Tree’ for the Korean drama Our Beloved Summer. He was also featured on Benny Blanco’s track ‘Bad Decisions’ along with Jin, Jimin and Jungkook. Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth’s track ‘Left and Right’; RM recently did a song collaboration with Balming Tiger on ‘Sexy Nukim’; SUGA collaborated with PSY on ‘That That’ whereas Jimin released an OST ‘With You’ with Ha Sung Woon for K-drama Our Blues.

ALSO READ: Korean Intellectual Property Office denies HYBE’s request to trademark BTS member V’s term ‘BORAHAE’

