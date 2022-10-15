Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has been receiving several offers ever since his work in The Rapist movie. The film received appreciation at several film festivals. Now, it is being reported that the actor has been roped in to headline the upcoming comic caper, Project Love. The film will also star Antim: The Final Truth actress Mahima Makwana and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor Omkar Kapoor.

Arjun Rampal signs comic caper Project Love; girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, Mahima Makwana and Omkar Kapoor also set to star

According to a report in PeepingMoon, Arjun Rampal is on board as the lead of the film Project Love. The story revolves around a brother who decides to make a foolproof plan to kidnap his sister in order to save her from her boyfriend who is an opportunist. The report also stated that Rampal’s longtime girlfriend and mother of his son Gabriella Demetriades will also be starring in the movie.

The film went on floors in London on October 14, 2022. It seems like a long schedule for the actors as the makers plan to wrap up the project in the next two months. Directed by Baljeet Singh Marwah, Gopal Datt, and Mukul Chadda will also star in the movie.

Vicky Bahri and Salil Chaturvedi of Reimagine Entertainment are on board to bankroll Project Love with Zee Studios.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in Aparna Sen’s The Rapist. He is set to star in Honey Trehan’s untitled next with Diljit Dosanjh. It is being produced by Abhishek Chaubey and Ronnie Screwvala. The actor will also be starring in an action-thriller with Vidyut Jammwal. The actor will also try his hands in South market with Pawan Kalyan’s 2023 movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He also has The Battle of Bhima Koregaon which is an upcoming historical period drama.

