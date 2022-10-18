South Korean pop titans BTS’ vocalist Jin will officially be releasing his solo single this month in October. Reports stated that Jin had received a song from Coldplay after their last collaboration on 'My Universe'.

BTS’ Jin confirmed to release solo single by October end; BIGHIT MUSIC clarifies reports on Coldplay collaboration

According to Korean media portal Soompi, on October 18, a representative of BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed, “Jin will release his solo single at the end of October.” The agency also responded to reports of collaboration with British rock band Coldplay.

The agency stated, “The exact details of the date and time, collaboration, and more will be revealed later. We ask for your understanding.” BTS previously teamed up with the British band for the single ‘My Universe’ in 2021.

Previously, Jin personally announced his plans of releasing solo music with a mysterious collaboration at BTS’s World Expo 2030 Busan Korea concert. Jin hinted at his solo activities saying, "I ended up singing something thanks to a fortunate connection with someone I am a fan of."

Meanwhile, Big Hit Music officially announced yesterday, on October 17, that all seven members of the pop band would be enlisting for their mandatory military service without any further delay. Jin, the group’s eldest, will be the first to enlist in the military as soon as he wraps up his promotional activities for the forthcoming solo release.

